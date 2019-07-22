Ducati launches new riders collection in India

Italian brand Ducati has launched a new range of riding apparels and accessories in India. The apparels directly imported from Ducati Italy have the same range and quality as the sell worldwide. The brand has also tied up with Flipkart to distribute licensed lifestyle apparels. The collaboration is in sync with the Italian brand’s long-term strategy of building next generation riders through lifestyle apparel. As per Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India apparel and accessory business is a significant part of their strategy in India, especially riding gear as safety is one of the biggest priorities for Ducati. Both the Ducati and Scrambler brands come with a wide range of apparel and accessories for men and women. Even kids can step into branded gear. Along with its bikes, all nine stores in India sell the full range of Ducati and Scrambler apparel and accessories.

The wide range comprise: T-shirts, shirts, jeans, caps, casual shoes, sunglasses and riding gear like fluorescent green, high-visibility jackets and bulky, waterproof pants, full leather racing suits, gloves, boots, helmets, etc.

Ducati has also launched a website where one can design a handmade leather motorcycle suit and look completely different from everyone else on the track. Ducati SuMisura (Italian for custom made) is a project launched to allow consumers to customise their gear, suit or helmet.