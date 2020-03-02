Ducati Life’s apparels forays in India with Myntra

Flipkart’s multi-brand online fashion retailer Myntra has launched Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati’s clothing line on its e-commerce store as the business continues to expand its menswear offerings. The collection comprises men’s casual wear, denim, and eyewear.

As the clothing line of Ducati motorbikes, the brand’s clothing has a heavy focus on the brand logo, seen in logo tees and on details. Myntra launched the brand with the slogan “Fashion for fast living”. The clothing brand launch comes as Ducati gears up to launch two new motorbike models in India in the upcoming 2021 financial year.

Myntra has strengthened its menswear offerings recently and launched Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda’s brand Rowdy Wear online earlier in the month to help the brand expand its distribution, especially in Tier 2 and 3 locations. Myntra also launched actor Mahesh Babu’s menswear line The Humbl Co online at the end of January.