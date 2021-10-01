East Dane becomes Shopbop Men

Shopbop is pulling its brother site East Dane further under its umbrella by relaunching it as Shopbop Men. The reorganization is seen as a move to help customers better traverse both men’s and women’s product. Shopbop has long taken a focus on designer women’s offerings, while East Dane was exclusively men’s.

Shopbop Men is essentially just a rebranded East Dane, as it will still be committed to elevated menswear offerings. Over 250 items from brands including JW Anderson, Maison Margiela, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Paul Smith.

The integration fully began this Wednesday after the soft launch of a new landing page on Shopbop’s website for menswear. Shopbop Men will join Shopbop’s Yours Truly loyalty program, and will also integrate new features including filtering, favorite lists, and wish lists.

The team behind East Dane will continue on with the company working exclusively on the menswear offerings. Shopbop, which is owned by Amazon, does have some of its business handled by its parent company. The acquisition of Shopbop was considered one of Amazon’s first big moves in trying to carve out a serious space for itself in the fashion sector.

Shopbop has mostly operated as a separate entity under Amazon’s umbrella rather than an extension of Amazon. Last March, Wells Fargo reported that Amazon manage to garner 11 to 12 percent of all U.S. apparel and retail sales and a 34 to 35 percent of all apparel sold on the internet last year.