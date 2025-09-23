Ebay acquires Norway's largest resale app Tise

Ebay has signed an agreement to acquire Tise, the most popular Norwegian marketplace for second-hand fashion and interior items, headquartered in Oslo. Tise, a mobile-first application, has over 2.5 million registered users in the Nordic countries, with more than one million in Norway. The total value of the company is estimated at approximately 130 million dollars.

The acquisition is particularly interesting for the US resale giant due to Tise's socially-driven innovations, which provide access to the youngest consumers in the market. Tise's features, such as following sellers, as well as liking and commenting on listings, offer Ebay additional tools to create more user engagement. Ebay hopes to strengthen its C2C offering among Gen Z and Millennials.

The deal is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. The implications for Tise as a platform and its users are not yet known.

The Nordic resale market is very active. In March 2025, Finnish startup Bought acquired the second-hand fashion platform Zadaa. A few months later, in July, Bought expanded further with the acquisition of Netflea, which no longer exists. In June, H&M Ventures doubled its shares in the second-hand fashion platform Sellpy, in which it has been investing since 2015. By 2021, the fashion giant already owned 70 percent of the company.