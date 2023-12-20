Ecco opens its first New York flagship store

Danish-born, global footwear and lifestyle brand Ecco, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, has opened its first New York City store in SoHo.

The 3,250 square foot store, located at 110 Grand Street, at the corner of Broadway and Grand, features the brand’s full range of footwear and accessories, alongside some exclusive limited-edition products only available at the SoHo location.

The interior of the store has been designed to be welcoming and inspiring, explains Ecco, to resonate with its “democratic, inclusive vision of the modern family,” the concept that is at the heart of its current brand campaign.

Ecco SoHo store, New York Credits: Ecco

The opening coincides with the relaunch of 16 Ecco global ‘alpha’ flagship stores, designed in partnership with Swedish studio Stamuli, a collective of creatives, architects and technical experts specialising in interior design for the fashion and retail sector.

The relaunched stores aim to pay homage to the values at the heart of the brand - innovation, ambitious design, sustainability, and community, translating them into physical spaces with a “coherent visual language,” while also adding “individual flourishes” to make each boutique “a destination and experience in their own right”.

Ecco SoHo store, New York Credits: Ecco

This includes using tiling reminiscent of Jutland brick in a nod to Ecco’s Danish heritage and the buildings of its headquarters, as well as aluminium, which is a recurring motif within the stores, and minimising the use of plastic with durable leather innovations used for the interiors in line with the brand’s sustainable and ethical ambitions.

The first stores have also opened to coincide with the release of the brand’s debut NRL collection, a 15-piece capsule from new creative partner Natacha Ramsay-Levi.

Ecco SoHo store, New York Credits: Ecco

Ecco SoHo store, New York Credits: Ecco