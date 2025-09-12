Ecoalf strengthens its international business with new store in Japan

Madrid – Ecoalf, the Spanish fashion brand founded and led by Javier Goyeneche, has been at the forefront of sustainable fashion since its launch in 2012. It is expanding its retail network with the opening of a new flagship store in Japan. This country stands out as one of its key markets, and following this opening, Ecoalf now has five stores in Japan.

Located within the new NEWoMan Takanawa shopping centre in Tokyo, in the heart of this sophisticated and exclusive district of the Japanese capital, the new store’s opening took place as part of the centre’s ongoing inauguration. This shopping and leisure complex only began welcoming its first operators in September. Ecoalf stands out among them as part of a truly exclusive offering, which will eventually include international brands such as Hermès, Chanel, Prada, Byredo, A.P.C and Barbour.

Javier Goyeneche, founder and chief executive officer of Ecoalf, at the store in the NEWoMan Takanawa shopping centre in Tokyo (Japan). Credits: Ecoalf.

The Spanish brand, a pioneer in advocating for sustainability in the fashion world, will retail its offering from this new flagship store in a carefully curated environment perfectly aligned with its brand values. These values champion sustainability through good fashion design. They are embodied in the aesthetics and construction of this new boutique’s spaces, using renewable, recycled and lower-impact materials. These materials include reclaimed wood; stones smoothed by rivers and oceans; and ultra-lightweight recycled aluminium, used to construct furniture pieces developed through an intersectoral co-creation project with the Japanese aluminium manufacturer UACJ. The mannequins, made from recycled trainers and PET bottles collected through Ecoalf's waste recovery projects, are also noteworthy.

“Our flagship in Tokyo is not just a shop; it’s a platform to connect people with our mission,” said Goyeneche, founder and chief executive officer of Ecoalf. He further emphasised how “Japan is a market where innovation and sustainability go hand in hand, and this new space allows us to inspire more people to join our movement.”

Ecoalf's four other stores are operating within the metropolitan area of Tokyo, the country’s capital, with a fifth store located in Osaka. With this growing presence, Japan continues to position itself as a particularly strategic market for Ecoalf, both now and in the future. In fact, it is the country with the most standalone Ecoalf stores, second only to Spain.

Ecoalf store in the NEWoMan Takanawa shopping centre in Tokyo (Japan). Credits: Ecoalf.

Beyond the brand’s objectives for this opening regarding its performance and increased presence in Japan, Ecoalf frames the inauguration within its current commercial expansion strategy. This roadmap has led the brand to complete its arrival in the coastal city of Biarritz in recent months. Ecoalf plans to continue this momentum with new openings scheduled in San Sebastián, Bolzano and Antwerp. The latter two will be the brand’s first franchise stores in Italy and Belgium, respectively.

In addition to this growing standalone retail network, Ecoalf continues to operate in the market through wholesale and online channels, with over 1,300 multi-brand commercial partners globally. This diversified model led the brand to close its last financial year with 40 percent of sales in the retail channel, another 40 percent in wholesale, and the remaining 20 percent online. Sales increased by 20 percent to 58 million euros, and EBITDA reached 3.4 million euros at the close of the 2024 financial year.

In summary Ecoalf opens a new flagship store in Tokyo, highlighting Japan as a key market with five stores.

The store in NEWoMan Takanawa uses renewable and recycled materials, reflecting Ecoalf’s commitment to sustainability and innovative design.

Ecoalf continues its global expansion with plans to open stores in San Sebastián, Bolzano and Antwerp, while continuing to operate on a multichannel model with retail, wholesale and online operations.