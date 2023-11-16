EIDM to launch pop-up store dedicated to ‘sports and fashion’

From 30 November, fashion school EIDM will be hosting a pop-up store run by its third year bachelor students.

Called "Hybris", the pop-up store will be devoted to the theme of "sport and fashion". In a press release, the EIDM students said: "When we talk about fashion and sport, we're no longer just talking about functional clothing, but a genuine expression of identity, personality and passion. Beyond aesthetics, fashion and sport share common values: perseverance, discipline, ambition and determination, all qualities shared by athletes and fashion designers alike".

The launch of the pop-up store will be accompanied by an evening event attended by the school's partners and invited guests. It will take place on Thursday November 30 2023 at 29 rue Keller in the 11th arrondissement of Paris. Clothing and accessories by several designers selected by the students will be presented and sold on 1 and 2 December.

EIDM offers state-recognised professional courses from bac+3 to bac+5 in fields such as fashion design, art direction, communications and marketing. The school has partnerships with 16 international universities and a large network of alumni from luxury brands such as Jean Paul Gaultier, Versace and Mugler.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR. Translation and edit from French into English by Veerle Versteeg.