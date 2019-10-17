Elahe to open new multi-brand boutique in Kolkata

Multi-brand luxury Indian fashion retailer Elahe opened a boutique in Kolkata on September 30 as it gears up to celebrate its 20th birthday. The designers whose creations feature in the new store include: Amit Aggarwal, Anavila, Kora, Myoho, Raw Mango, Payal Khandwala, Chola, Eka, Kaveri, Jayanti Reddy, Nakul Sen, Payal Pratap, Vipul Shah, and Vivek Narang among others. The boutique carries a similar brand selection in its original Hyderabad store.

The new store’s interior is light and modern, mixing off white walls and flooring with an open, natural wood staircase. Textile art adorns the walls and large chandeliers hang from the store’s high ceiling. An array of opulent traditional wear for the current festive season takes centre stage and the space houses the full spectrum of contemporary Indian fashion design.

Elahe was founded by Elahe Hiptoolah and opened in its first incarnation Hyderabad in the mid-1990s. After Hiptoolah moved on to become a film producer, the boutique was taken over by current owners Smita and Rajiv Shroff in 2000.