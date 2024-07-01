Elemis opens first standalone store in the UK

Beauty brand Elemis has opened its first UK store in Covent Garden’s Seven Dials to showcase its spa heritage and 360-degree approach to skin wellness.

The 1,000 square foot store, located at 23 Monmouth Street, has been designed to bring Elemis’ “feel-good skincare" to life and offers customers an immersive environment with interactive features such as a product play table with digital halo screens that reflect the weather to bring the outside in.

Key features include an in-store scent experience, which enables visitors to experience the distinct aromatics of Elemis’s Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, and an LED kinetic wall surrounds the treatment area, featuring a bespoke organic pattern that evokes the vibrational frequency of plants.

Elemis 23 Monmouth Street store in London Credits: Elemis

The store has also been “mindfully created,” added the brand, utilising sustainable materials and featuring a specialised multi-brand ‘Beauty Drop & Swap’ recycling area, where customers can recycle existing beauty product packaging in exchange for a complimentary Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm 10g.

Elemis has also developed four new exclusive treatments for the new retail space.

Susan Harvey, UK general manager at Elemis, said in a statement: “As a beauty brand deeply rooted in British heritage, Covent Garden’s historic Seven Dials neighbourhood is the perfect home for our first-ever standalone store.

“We are delighted to bring our vision to life and create a multi-faceted, immersive space that reflects Elemis’s character, where even more people can experience our holistic approach to skin wellness and innovation.”

Elemis 23 Monmouth Street store in London Credits: Elemis

Michelle McGrath, executive director at Shaftesbury Capital, added: “Marking yet another debut from a globally renowned retailer, Covent Garden is the perfect destination for a leading beauty pioneer to flourish and innovate with its debut standalone store.

“This expansion underscores Covent Garden's reputation as a premier destination for ground-breaking beauty experiences and is further evidence of the continued momentum of leasing activity in the Seven Dials neighbourhood.”