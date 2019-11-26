Eleven Eleven promotes Ladakhi handloom weavers

Eleven Eleven has collaborated with a group of traditional Ladakhi handloom weavers to create a pure pashmina collection that was launched at Ensemble in New Delhi. A brand known for pursuing sustainable fashion, Eleven Eleven has launched a new collection and project to promote traditional Ladakhi handloom pashmina. The new line of pashmina clothing and accessories features shawls, scarves, sweaters, and jackets made from pashmina from the Changthang plateau in Ladakh.

The handloom fibers remain un-dyed to maintain the pure character of the raw material. The pashmina textiles have been made using goats from the Changthang plateau mixed with accents of yak wool. The collection aims to preserve the heritage tradition of the area and showcase its beauty.

Eleven Eleven was founded in 2009 and retails women’s wear, men’s wear, and accessories from its dedicated e-commerce store and multi-brand retailers across India. Ensemble is a multi-brand luxury Indian fashion retailer. Ensemble was launched in 1987 in Mumbai. From bringing the sari back into fashion, to reviving fabric and embroidery techniques, Ensemble is committed to marrying India’s rich heritage of incredible workmanship with an elegant contemporary aesthetic. Ensemble encapsulates precisely what it means—a collection of beautiful garments brought together.