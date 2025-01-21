Emma Lewisham expands presence in the US with Credo Beauty

Emma Lewisham, the luxury clean beauty skincare brand from New Zealand, has launched in Credo Beauty, the largest clean and sustainably minded beauty assortment in North America across colour, skincare, haircare and fragrance.

The move will see the rapidly rising skincare brand being stocked across all 15 Credo Beauty stores across the US and online, following its successful launch in the UK and Australasia, as part of its global retail expansion plan.

Emma Lewisham campaign image Credits: Emma Lewisham

Emma Lewisham, co-founder and chief executive of Emma Lewisham, said in a statement: “We are proud to partner with Credo Beauty. The standards they hold are some of the highest in the world and reflect the standards we have as a brand.

“Credo Beauty recognises and supports our innovation when it comes to scientifically evidence-based, efficacious skincare that prioritises natural ingredients, and our global leadership in pushing the beauty industry towards sustainability and circularity. We both have a genuine purpose in being a force for good in our work.”

Emma Lewisham campaign image Credits: Emma Lewisham

The carbon-positive certified natural science-led skincare brand believes in a skin physiology-first, rather than ingredient-led approach, with its natural ingredient formulations engineered to mimic the cellular pathways of the skin. As well as being skin-positive, all Emma Lewisham products are refillable and recyclable with the brand stating that its refills reduce carbon emissions by 74 percent and have, to date, mitigated over 100 tonnes of carbon emissions. All products are certified Climate Positive by Toitū Envirocare.

Since its launch in 2019, the brand has gained global success with retailers including SpaceNK, Liberty, Harrods, and Mecca.

Emma Lewisham Skin Reset Face Serum Credits: Emma Lewisham

Jessica Trieber, vice president of brands at Credo Beauty, added: “Emma Lewisham has been a pioneer in New Zealand for its commitment to sustainability and innovative circular packaging solutions. This alongside their science-backed approach—supported with white papers, education, and consumer communication—caught our attention.

“We feel their values and positioning strongly align with ours, making it an exciting partnership; we are proud to help expand their presence within the larger US market.”