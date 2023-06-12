Esprit opens pop-up in LA as part of US expansion plans

Fashion brand Esprit has opened a summer pop-up at The Grove in Los Angeles, following the brand’s reintroduction to North America with its long-term pop-up in New York.

The LA pop-up, which will run throughout June, spans 2,360 square feet and has been designed to allow shoppers to “fully immerse themselves in Esprit’s playful, modern, and cool attitude,” explained the brand in a statement.

Commenting on the opening, William Pak, chief executive at Esprit, said: “We opened this pop-up at The Grove to revisit Esprit’s roots as a West Coast-founded brand while building our North American retail presence.

“The product line-up merges its original California-cool aesthetic with the new modern, aspirational direction that Esprit is headed.”

The pop-up opening is part of the brand’s larger North American expansion plan for this year and into 2024 to coincide with its official global relaunch in autumn 2023 focusing on modernising the brand heritage and values for today’s consumer. It plans to open pop-ups in key markets and permanent retail locations, including New York, LA and Vancouver.

Last year the contemporary fashion brand opened innovation hubs in London and New York, adding to its existing location in Amsterdam to help the brand to create a “truly global presence”.

