Ethnic wear brand Manyavar launches home delivery options

Ethnic wear brand Manyavar will launch more home delivery options and increased in-store technology. Home delivery will be for its travel retail stores. An online management system allows customers to order garments that are out of stock in the store they visit from nearby stores which carry the item. The item can then be delivered through in-store transfer within four hours. The brand also plans to continue retailing without offering discounts, believing that discounting is not sustainable for brands that retail both online and offline. The reasoning is that discounting leads to a poor omni-channel experience as pricing parity becomes impossible to maintain with multiple channel dynamics. A very successful online business with a well-established website continues to serve customers pan India and overseas.

Manyavar was launched in 1999 with the aim of disrupting the largely unorganised ethnic wear market. The brand retails across India and also has a presence in the US and UAE. Manyavar caters to the debonair man who proudly flaunts his desi avatar. India’s leading celebration wear brand offers an exceptional range of traditional outfits and accessories for men for weddings, party wear and clothes for other special events. Some of the country’s finest fashion designers and artisans have been brought together to create the products at Manyavar.