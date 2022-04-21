Everything you need to know about Browns Beauty

Browns has officially launched beauty on its website and in a dedicated Beauty Pod located within Browns East, following the appointment of Nellie Eden as its creative beauty editor in residence in March.

Described as a “holistic and luxury approach” to the beauty category, Browns Beauty features a highly curated selection of skincare, make-up, hair, fragrance, men’s grooming products and accessories from more than established and emerging brands.

Browns added that it will offer “effective, conscious, and inclusive brands and rituals” to its customers, in a similar way to its fashion offering, with more than 90 brands available to shop now, with more to be added as a part of a “phased approach”.

Key beauty brands at the launch include Augustinus Bader, Natura Bisseě, Dr Barbara Sturm, Medik8, Allies of Skin, Bread, Mount Sapo, Epara, Melyon, Kjaer Weis, Viseart, 19/99, La Bouche Rouge, The Unseen, Surratt, Lanshin, Face Halo, Virtue, Haeckels, The Grey and Off White.

Browns Beauty launches online and in-store

Browns beauty offering will be brought to life through quarterly themes that will be “always inspiring, unquestionably memorable, and distinctly Browns”. For launch, Browns will celebrate ‘Big Little Rituals’ and the theme of community, with a focus on the newly-established Browns Beauty Community, a creative beauty network featuring talent from across the beauty industry that will test drive product, share recommendations, collaborate on events, and create content.

This will sit alongside peer-to-peer recommendations with ‘Rated by Browns’ being placed on hero products rated by the community, while highly trained Beauty Specialists will be on hand to assist customers with personalised advice and product recommendations available in-store and through e-mail and live video chat.

There will also be a ‘Renowned Browns Edit,’ featuring products selected for their “conscious, clean, iconic, inclusive or innovative credentials,” which are “results-driven and ritual-enhancing”.

As well as a focus online, beauty will have a consistent location in Browns East within the Beauty Pod, which will house a regularly rotating edit of the best in beauty centred around its quarterly themes. Browns are quick to note that this isn’t a traditional beauty hall, as products are not merchandised by brand, rather as “the perfect pairing” to promote discovery and inspire its customers.

Image: Browns

Browns is also launching a Beauty Studio, a destination for creative beauty that will be a curated multi-brand shopping, treatment and hang-out experience, designed to engage with the Browns Beauty Community. The Beauty Studio is located at Browns East and will also host the retailer’s Residency series.

Commenting on the launch, Browns buying director Ida Petersson, said in a statement: “We see fashion and beauty as inextricably entwined, and as Browns continues our journey to constantly inspire and excite our customer, adding this category was the natural next step.

“The beauty space, like fashion, is a category that offers infinite room for playfulness, self-expression, and joy! We’re thrilled to now have the opportunity to apply this approach to beauty, bringing together brands and experiences from the respected beauty community in a way that is uniquely Browns. I hope our customers will feel inspired to engage and experiment in this category in much the same way they already do with our fashion buy.”