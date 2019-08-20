FabAlley enters Chandigarh with first exclusive store

High Street Essentials, the firm that owns and operates women's wear brand FabAlley, has launched its first EBO at Elante Mall in Chandigarh. Spread across 847 sq. ft. area, the store has theme-based zones to help customers with a seamless shopping experience. It has separate sections curated for workwear, travel and glamorous party wear. The store’s fresh, young and trendy accents paint the perfect backdrop to complement the brand aesthetics.

The new store also marks the launch of FabAlley’s Fall/Winter 2019 line ‘Free Fallin’. The collection offers a mix of timeless prints, feminine designs with bright colours beautifully dipped in autumnal hues of dreamy blues, deep wine, subdued mustard, soft pastels and classic neutrals to create coveted looks.

This launch supplements High Street Essentials’ larger strategy of foraying into offline retail aggressively. The company has launched 18 Indya stores in the last 18 months and is present at over 250 shop-in-shops in Lifestyle, Central, Globus, Ethnicity and Project Eve with both Indya and FabAlley. Offline retail contributes to about 50 per cent of the total revenue of the company currently.