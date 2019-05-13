FabAlley increases its expands plus size offerings

FabAlley is adding more to its plus size clothing options. The online fast fashion clothing brand’s new collection is in sizes ranging from XS to 4XL. The goal is to give its curvy customers the same trends, colors, chic prints and patterns that are available in standard sizes. The brand seeks to empower women by celebrating the diversity of body shapes and sizes and encouraging body confidence by offering a spectrum of sizes while ensuring an excellent fit across all body types. The objective is to ensure that the garments not only flatter a variety of shapes but also seamlessly transition time, lifestyle and seasons. This collection is all about urban women who are smart, discerning and extremely stylish. It is the right blend of subtle and vibrant, casual and formal.

FabAlley, opened in 2012, has evolved into a fashion leader of its generation across India. FabAlley’s collection combines cutting-edge design with an affordable price tag to bring customers the latest in global fashion. Currently, FabAlley has over 3,000 SKUs and has recently launched sub-brands — Curve (fashionable clothing for plus-size women) and Indya (Indo-Western fusion collection) at affordable prices. In the near future, it will add other categories such as fitness wear, swimwear, and lingerie to its portfolio.