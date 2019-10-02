Fabindia aims at 40 experience centers, opens a store in the Northeast

Fabindia plans to have around 40 experience centers before the end of the current financial year. The company expects strong sales in the festive season despite a slowdown and a rise in revenue on the back of its retail expansion this fiscal. The ethnic lifestyle retailer is also working with 60,000 artisans from 25 states for its products and recently extended its product portfolio across categories.

Fabindia is India’s largest private platform for products that are made from traditional techniques, skills and hand-based processes. It believes in giving employment to craftsmen where they can do their work in their own environment. Ethnic fashion is a major segment in the total fashion sales of Fabindia. Besides apparels, Fabindia has home furnishings, furniture, gifts, jewelry, organic food and personal care products. The brand has a total of 301 stores spread across the country, of which 230 are owned by the company. Fabindia is emphasizing on e-commerce and will expand its omni-channel capability to all its stores from just 100 now. Online sales as of now account for less than five per cent of its total sales.

Fabindia has opened a store in the Northeast that deals in garments, jewelry, organic foods and personal care products. This is the brand’s tenth store in the region.