Fabindia plans 20 more experience centers in India

Fabindia aims to set up 20 more experience centers in India in 2021-22. The brand currently has 293 stores across 105 cities and 14 international stores. These experience centres will span 8,000 sq ft to 12,000 sq ft. In addition to garments, organics, home and personal care, they will house a FabCafe, an interior design studio, a wellness center and an alteration studio. Typically, each experience centre requires an investment of Rs 3,000 crore per sq. ft.

Fabindia had 10 experience centers by March 2019. The brand aims to expand this network further. It has already opened five stores in the last six months and plans to launch another one in Panchkula, Haryana in December 2019, followed by another one in Bengaluru in January 2020. Fabindia also targets sales of Rs 1,500 crore in FY21. It closed FY19 with sales of Rs 1,148 crore and a net profit of Rs 116 crore. Seventy per cent of its revenue comes from metros.