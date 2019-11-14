Fabindia teams up with Zeno for new brand strategy

Zeno is the new digital partner for Fabindia and will lead its brand strategy, content development and oversee the management and execution of digital media for the home and lifestyle retail major.

Fabindia founded in 1960 is India’s largest private platform for products made from traditional techniques, skills and hand-based processes. It believes in giving employment to craftsmen where they can do their work in their own environment. Fabindia links over 55,000 craft based rural producers to modern urban markets by creating a base for skilled, sustainable, rural employment, and preserving India’s traditional handicrafts in the process. The home and lifestyle business markets products with intrinsic worth which are inspired by India’s rich cultural traditions and complement contemporary lifestyles of the modern and discerning consumer.

Zeno is a global, integrated communications agency. It prides itself on research and insights to drive real impact for clients’ business. Its approach bridges the art of storytelling with the science of data analytics. Zeno researchers, planners, analysts and creatives -- in partnership with its client advocates -- harness information and human insights to make content of all formats work harder and more efficiently. With hybrid teams across consumer, corporate, health and technology, it makes communications not just measurable, but optimized.