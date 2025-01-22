Fanatics confirms London flagship will focus on trading cards

Fanatics, the digital sports platform and provider of licensed sports merchandise, has confirmed that its London flagship opening will focus on sports and entertainment trading cards.

The store, located on Regent Street in London, will open in spring and be operated by the company’s Fanatics Collectibles division. It will mark Fanatics Collectibles’ first-ever flagship store dedicated to giving collectors a one-of-a-kind experience, featuring brands, including Topps, Merlin, Match Attax and Bowman.

The 8,647 square foot store will offer exclusive products and have thousands of unique items, inclusive of single cards, retail boxes and high-end hobby releases, as well as host exclusive events, such as monthly trade nights, athlete signings and appearances, partner activations and grading drop-off.

It will offer cards covering football, American football, baseball, F1, basketball, UFC, and WWE, as well as Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, Garbage Pail Kids, and Stranger Things.

While the store’s focus will be primarily on trading cards, other items will be sold, including apparel from both Topps-branded and Fanatics-owned Mitchell & Ness, as well as memorabilia, such as signed kits, jerseys, balls and other equipment, and trading-card supplies.