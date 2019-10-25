Farfetch confirms partnership with Prada Linea Rossa

Farfetch has confirmed their official partnership with Prada Linea Rossa to be the exclusive merchant for the line. The range debuting online today includes 155 pieces of men's, women's, accessories, and skiwear. The collection is an update on nineties classics with more futuristic details.

The Linea Rossa collection made waves back in May when it became the first exclusive drop on Highsnobiety's new e-commerce platform. Exclusive retail partnerships are becoming a key part of Farfetch's business model. Other brands, including Alyx and Valentino, have exclusive product on the website.

Earlier this year, Farfetch announced robust sales and GMV growth, but their profits declined . The company is still expecting GMV of 2.1 billion dollars, representing 50 percent year-over-year growth.

photo: via Farfetch.com