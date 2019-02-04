Farfetch to drop fur from collections

Luxury online retailer Farfetch has confirmed that it is to ban the sale of animal fur from its website from December 2019.

The move has been applauded by animal charity Humane Society International (HSI), and its US affiliate, who worked with the online luxury retailer for years to bring about the ban.

Humane Society International UK executive director Claire Bass said in a statement: “HSI and our Humane Society colleagues in the US have worked with FarFetch for years to bring about this fur ban, and we applaud the brand for taking action to ensure it’s no longer buying into the horrific suffering of the animals in the fur trade.

“Each new fur-free announcement continues the domino effect of designers and retailers seeing the importance of distancing their brands from the fur industry’s cruelty. The fur-free revolution shows no signs of slowing down, and it’s making fashion houses like Fendi, and Dolce and Gabbana that are still selling suffering look increasingly outmoded and isolated.”

Farfetch joins big brands Yoox Net-a-Porter Group, Gucci, Michael Kors, Versace, Burberry, Donna Karan, Coach, Chanel, Jean Paul Gautier and Jimmy Choo who have all recently banned fur from their collections.