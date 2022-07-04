Farm Rio launches pop-up in Liberty
Brazilian fashion and lifestyle brand Farm Rio has launched its first physical space in London with a pop-up store in department store Liberty.
The opening is a continuation of Farm Rio’s global expansion strategy and follows its takeover at Paris’ Le Bon Marché. Its UK pop-up in Liberty is open until August 8 and aims to showcase the brand’s vibrant signature prints and free-spirited designs to the UK market.
The pop-up has been designed in partnership with Brazilian artist Lulu Novis and offers a visual and sensory tropical nature-driven concept that encapsulates the fun surrealism of the brand’s essence as well as showcase its heritage prints and “dress in happiness” ethos.
Prints and colours are used throughout the pop-up, featuring on the mannequins, rugs, wallpaper, and vintage furniture, as well as the clothes and cushions.
Farm Rio began in 1997 at a marketplace in Rio de Janeiro, founded by Katia Barros and Marcello Bastos.
Kátia Barros, co-founder and creative director at Farm Rio, said in a statement: “We wanted to showcase more of Brazil’s captivating spirit to the world, therefore the next logical step was to expand our business into the UK by collaborating with a cultural institution with a worldwide fashion presence, and Liberty London was the perfect partner for that.”