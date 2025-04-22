Farm Rio opens first store in Mexico

Brazilian fashion and lifestyle brand Farm Rio continues its global retail expansion with its first store in Mexico, marking the brand’s expansion into Latin America.

The 1,140-square-foot store is located on the ground floor of Shopping Artz Pedregal in Mexico City and has been designed by Cajoo Studio to bring together Farm Rio’s love for Brazilian art and culture with locally sourced touches.

Farm Rio debut store in Mexico Credits: Farm Rio

The store houses more than 180 pieces from the Farm Rio summer 2025 collection, including the brand’s signature maxi dresses, playful T-shirts, tailored minis, and vacation-ready matching sets.

Highlights from the store design include a stunning mosaic inspired by one of the brand’s tropical prints, paired with delicate wallpapers illustrated by French artist Dominique Jardy, reflecting Brazil’s unique flora and fauna and wooden furniture from Ilha do Ferro, along with plant pots made in collaboration with Marva Studio and artisans from the Tangancícuaro community in Michoacán.

Farm Rio debut store in Mexico Credits: Farm Rio

The Mexico opening is part of a broader collaboration with the Sordo Madaleno Retail Fashion Group, which is helping Farm Rio bring its collections to Mexican shoppers. Alongside the debut store, Farm Rio is also launching its e-commerce platform in Mexico, offering the same international collections already available in the US, the UK, and Europe.

In addition, Farm Rio will also be opening dedicated spaces within Mexican department store chain Palacio de Hierro stores in July, and later this year, the Carioca brand will unveil its first concept store in collaboration with celebrated Brazilian architect Marcelo Rosenbaum in Los Cabos, Baja California.

Farm Rio debut store in Mexico Credits: Farm Rio

Founded by Katia Barros and Marcello Bastos in 1997 as a small marketplace booth in Rio, Farm Rio has become a household name in Brazil, with over 2,000 employees and more than 130 stores across the country. Farm Rio began its global expansion in 2019 with the opening of its flagship boutique in SoHo, New York.

The brand now has six US boutique locations, in NYC, Los Angeles, Washington DC and Miami, alongside four in Europe in London, Paris and Mykonos, and one in the Middle East in Dubai. The brand also has more than 2,000 global retailers and branded spaces in Samaritaine, Le Bon Marché, Galeries Lafayette, Selfridges, Liberty, Rinascente, Bloomingdale’s, and Printemps.

Farm Rio debut store in Mexico Credits: Farm Rio