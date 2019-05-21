Fashion, lifestyle brand Vajor to expand operations

Vajor, a fashion and lifestyle brand, which started its business verticals trough the online mode in 2014 and opened retail stores a year-and-a-half back, is now planning to expand to more metros. The brand plans to launch 10 to 12 stores in metros and Tier-I cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Goa, Bangalore, Delhi, Gurgaon, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Jaipur and Pune through the franchise model.

Each Vajor store incorporates touch-screen kiosks where customers can actually take a virtual tour of the brand and make any and every form of transaction. One can browse products online, get the touch and feel of the merchandise in the store and then order at their convenience online or offline.

Besides digital, the brand also plans to use radio and print media for its expansion. The company also plans to enter International markets and expand into more verticals like menswear, ethnic and the experience segment.