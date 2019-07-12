Fashionova opens design studio in Surat

Fashionova has opened India’s first design development center. The main objective of the studio is to provide a strong platform to all those who have a flair for the apparel business. It fulfills all business needs, from co-working space, technicians, expert advice to cognitive workshops and exposure to the industry. Brands can connect with emerging designers of the country. The objective is not just to teach fashion design but to promote creativity and provide designers market assistance so they can sell their creative design and earn money. Fashionova will provide industry-based experience in the field of textile designing, fashion and fashion technology through acceleration programs for young entrepreneurs. It will provide low cost studio space, business mentoring, seminars and networking opportunities. The aim is to provide an eco-system which will increase the chances of success for a start-up and decrease the time and costs required to start a business. Incubation support will be provided to young aspiring talents.

Fashion incubators are not an alternative to fashion schools. They primarily focus on developing business growth. Surat is renowned as a textile hub but is dependent on Mumbai or Delhi for design trends. This design development center will help bridge this gap.