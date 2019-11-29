Faso launches a sustainable innerwear, athleisure line

KPR Mills has introduced a sustainable innerwear and athleisure ranges under its newly launched brand ‘Faso’ in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana markets. These stylish innerwear and athleisure products are made of 100 percent organic cotton to provide ultra soft comfort, which also naturally makes it skin-friendly. These products are available in three varieties—comfort, style and supreme, featuring bright trendy colors.

The sustainable innerwear products are manufactured using micro nylon elastic and due care is taken from fiber to finished products using in-house state-of-the-art technology and process facilities across the value chain. The company’s major strength is the vertically integrated operations where they have end-to-end in-house manufacturing facilities for yarn, fabrics, processing, printing, embroidery and garment. This helped them to produce 100 per cent superfine combed organic cotton products that are skin-friendly and breathable.