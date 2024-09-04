Fenty Hair opens pop-up in Selfridges Corner Shop

Rihanna’s haircare brand Fenty Hair has launched exclusively at Selfridges in the UK and is taking over the London department store’s ‘Corner Shop’ until September 28.

The Fenty Hair ‘Mane Street’ pop-up is a fully immersive recreation of the most stylish street in town, inspired by the campaign video, complete with its full range of hair products, its very own flower stand, and a hair salon.

Fenty Hair ‘Mane Street’ pop-up at Selfridges Corner Shop Credits: Fenty Hair / Selfridges

Commenting on the launch, Rihanna said in a statement: “The UK holds a special place in my heart, and I’m thrilled to be launching Fenty Hair internationally first into Selfridges. I can’t wait for our UK community to discover the right products for their hair types in real life on Mane Street.”

The concept aims to take customers on a journey of discovery, with trials and styling, alongside the full Fenty Hair reparative hair care and styling range, powered by proprietary complex Replenicore-5, alongside best-sellers from Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Fenty Eau de Parfum.

Fenty Hair ‘Mane Street’ pop-up at Selfridges Corner Shop Credits: Fenty Hair / Selfridges

There will also be a ‘Hair Heaven’ salon, featuring four salon chairs, where customers can book a hair consultation or styling service with a Fenty Hair stylist. For 35 pounds, redeemable against products from any Fenty range, customers can pick a look from the Fenty Hair lookbook and be guided to choose the right product line-up for their hair type that will repair, strengthen, hydrate, smooth and protect.

Bookings will be via the Selfridges website and a number of appointments will be held for walk-ins each day. In addition, quick Fenty Beauty touch-ups will be available at the end of each appointment.

Fenty Hair ‘Mane Street’ pop-up at Selfridges Corner Shop Credits: Fenty Hair / Selfridges

Judd Crane, executive buying director at Selfridges, added: “We’re proud to build on our partnership with Fenty, as we bring their immersive ‘Mane Street’ concept exclusively to the Selfridges Corner Shop.

“For the first time in the UK, customers can try and buy Fenty Hair, as well as have a styling session inside the space. With a shared commitment to an inclusive beauty offer, this is an exciting, unmissable moment - we can’t wait to welcome you to discover the latest development in Rihanna’s world of Fenty.”

Fenty Hair has also launched at Sephora in North America, available in 700 stores and online.