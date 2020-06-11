Fenwick to reopen all stores from June 15

Fenwick is the latest British department store to announce its store reopening plan in response to the loosening of Covid-19 lockdown measures in the UK. On Monday, June 15, all nine stores will reopen their doors to offer in-store service again.

While Fenwick stores in Bracknell, Brent Cross, Canterbury, Colchester, Kingston, Newcastle, Tunbridge Wells and York will reopen all of their departments, only the ground floor of the Bond Street store in London will be open to the public. It has been “reconfigured to feature a selection of items from all floors,” the luxury department store group said.

The department stores have also adopted several precautionary measures to protect the safety of customers and staff: hosts will greet customers at the door, a clear one-way signage system has been established and store capacity will be managed. Additionally, in compliance with governmental guidelines, the company explained that restaurants, cafes and beauty services will remain closed for the time being.

“With the imminent reopening of our shops, the safety of our colleagues and customers is our absolute priority and we have been working diligently in order to make our stores compliant with the guidelines, yet still give our customers a truly Fenwick experience,” said John Edgar, CEO of Fenwick, in a statement. “We are ready and prepared to open our physical stores on June 15 and we are very much looking forward to welcoming our customers then.”