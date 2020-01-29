Fila launches collection in select sports stores across India

Italian sportswear brand Fila has expanded India operations by launching collection in a number of multi-brand sportswear retailer sports stores across India. The brand is also expanding through a mix of exclusive brand outlets and shop-in-shops with a focus on metros, mini metros and Tier II towns. The brand continues to open exclusive outlets in India, such as a recent store in Kochi, and aims to reach a total of 100 brick-and-mortar stores in the coming five years. For the first phase of expansion, the brand will concentrate on metros and then plans to open in mini-metros and Tier II locations in phase two.

Fila clothing now retails at sports station stores in Guwahati, Itanagar; Connaught Place, New Delhi; Raghunath Bazaar, Jammu; Imphal, and Mall of Amritsar. Fila’s recent launches include a winter collection, collection of slides, and the Fila RGB collection, which features checked print garments inspired by the band’s heritage. The brand is increasingly releasing fashion inspired sportswear and athleisure in India.