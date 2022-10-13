Filippa K enters the Chinese market with Tmall launch

Swedish fashion brand Filippa K has launched on Tmall, part of Alibaba Group, to enter the Chinese market as part of its ongoing international growth strategy.

The brand’s Tmall flagship store launches with the new autumn/winter 2022 and core collections of women’s, men’s, active and loungewear. It will also add creative director Liisa Kessler’s first collection for Filippa K for spring/summer 2023 pre-collection when it is available from November.

Commenting on the Tmall launch, Rikard Frost, chief executive at Filippa K, said in a statement: “Scandinavian customers have loved Filippa K for many years, so I’m very excited to have introduced the brand to China this year. The house has a unique position within high-end fashion, offering a distinctly Scandinavian design perspective that’s rooted in sustainability. I hope the Chinese audience will appreciate this approach as much as we do.”

Mei Chen, head of fashion and luxury for the UK, US and Northern Europe at Alibaba Group, added: “The Chinese market offers great potential for Scandinavian fashion brands, where there is a strong demand for timeless Scandinavian design and quality goods with a sustainability profile, qualities which Filippa K embodies. Connecting brands like Filippa K with over 1 billion consumers, Tmall continues to support businesses in their international growth strategy.”