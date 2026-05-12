FitFlop opens first store in Spain

British footwear brand FitFlop has opened its first-ever store in Spain, in Puerto Banús, Marbella, as part of its European retail expansion strategy.

The opening is in partnership with Albion 1879, a company that introduces, develops and manages international brands in the Iberian Peninsula, including AllSaints and Ugg, and maintains a significant presence in department stores such as El Corte Inglés.

The store spans 807 square feet and features FitFlop’s latest global retail concept, showcasing an environment designed around FitFlop biomechanical technology, which invites customers to discover the brand’s science-led comfort through digital storytelling and product presentation.

FitFlop Puerto Banús, Marbella store in Spain Credits: FitFlop

FitFlop adds that Puerto Banús was selected for its position as a high-performing international luxury retail destination, “offering consistent year-round footfall and strong alignment with the brand’s premium positioning”.

David Schüttenkopf, chief commercial officer at FitFlop, said in a statement: “Spain represents a strategic market for FitFlop as we continue to build momentum across Europe. The store opening in Marbella marks our first freestanding FitFlop concept store in Europe - a true milestone for the brand and a powerful step forward in Spain.

“Albion 1879 has been an outstanding partner, and together with El Corte Inglés and other local key strategic retailers, we are accelerating brand visibility and activation across the market. I’m extremely proud of the team, this is just the beginning of our journey across Spain and mainland Europe.”

FitFlop Puerto Banús, Marbella store in Spain Credits: FitFlop

The new store concept will also serve as a scalable blueprint for future FitFlop openings across Europe, as the footwear brand looks to establish a physical retail foothold in Spain and reinforces its long-term commitment to the European market.