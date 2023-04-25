FitFlop opens first US store in New York

FitFlop, the ergonomic and wellness footwear brand, has opened its first US store on Mercer Street in New York as it begins its expansion programme for the brand in the US.

The opening is part of the footwear brand's global retail expansion plan, which includes “an aggressive rollout” in India with its partner Metro Brand after securing long-term funding from independent lender Aurelius Finance Company to accelerate its growth.

In a statement, FipFlop states that while technology, ergonomics, and comfort is at the heart of its product, physical retail remains an “integral part of the company’s mission to deliver an enhanced brand experience to customers and reach new audiences”.

Gianni Georgiades, chief executive at FipFlop, said: “This is a definitive moment in the history of our brand as a new chapter begins with the opening of our first standalone store in the region and the first in the world with our new retail concept. The store in Mercer Street is our own little slice of New York and signifies our intent on bringing our vision to the US.”

The New York store spans 802 square feet and features a brand-new “bright, light and optimistic interior" retail concept designed in collaboration with the design agency Checkland Kindleysides to highlight the brand’s new contemporary marketing campaigns and brand ethos.

The design also includes a “versatile” shop fit to allow the space to grow with the brand’s expanding ranges, such as its new kid’s line, and to showcase its new apparel range.