FitFlop opens largest store in the Middle East

UK-based ergonomic and wellness footwear brand FitFlop is continuing its international expansion in key strategic markets with the opening of its largest retail space in the Middle East to date.

The store in Abu Dhabi is the latest launch in the brand’s elevated, global retail programme, building on the existing 145 standalone FitFlop stores across the world.

Opened in partnership with Source Rite, the 2,142 square foot store in The Galleria, features the brand’s all-new retail design concept, including FitFlop's signature technology wall highlighting the brand's four key FitFlop technologies iQushion, Anatomicush, Microwobbleboard and Neodynamic.

David Schüttenkopf, chief commercial Officer at FitFlop, said in a statement: “Already with great momentum, our partnership with Source Rite continues to gather pace and we are excited to announce the opening of our 9th store in the region, with an additional store planned for the territory in early 2024.

“This new concept store in Abu Dhabi is a true flagship store. As our largest retail space in the Middle East to date, this opening further cements FitFlop’s drive and commitment to delivering an elevated and enriched brand experience in physical retail settings, as well as reaching new consumers in our key strategic markets.”

FitFlop The Galleria store in Abu Dhabi Credits: FitFlop

Ranjeev Kimatrai, managing director and partner at Source Rite, added: “We continue to see demand for FitFlop products, especially in our men's collection which has been widely accepted, including by the UAE Royal Family.

“With the increasing number of visitors to Abu Dhabi we chose to open the largest FitFlop store globally at The Galleria to showcase the new styles and full range of technologies that FitFlop has to offer. SRI continues to invest in the region growing its retail footprint in highly reputable shopping malls.”