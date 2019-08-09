Flipkart boosts Indian artisans, weavers, craftsmen through Samarth

Flipkart has launched ‘Flipkart Samarth’ – an initiative aimed at bringing India’s artisans, weavers, and handicrafts producers onto e-commerce. This move will open national market access for these under served communities, giving them access to a constantly growing pan-India customer base of more than 150 million and empowering them to leverage the benefits of the e-commerce model, the company said in a press statement.

Going beyond just providing market access, Flipkart Samarth has been designed to support the e-commerce journey for artisans from on-boarding until they reach familiarity with the process of selling online. The host of initiatives and benefits under Flipkart Samarth include dedicated support for onboarding, cataloguing, account management, business insights, dedicated seller support, reduced commission where eligible, and warehousing support.

Flipkart Samarth will work closely with reputed NGOs and government bodies and livelihood missions to reach a large number of rural entrepreneurs, with a special focus on women-led enterprises, differently-abled entrepreneurs, artisans, and weavers, who often face obstacles such as lack of access to working capital, poor infrastructure, and inadequate training. Flipkart has systematically assessed the pain points and aspirations of these groups and designed Flipkart Samarth to address their problems and make it easier for them to list and sell online, the company statement mentioned.