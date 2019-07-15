Flipkart sale opens today

Flipkart is hosting a shopping sale from July 15 to July 18, 2019. Flipkart Plus members will get early access to the three day sale. The e-commerce website will give 10 per cent instant discount on all purchases made using SBI Bank credit cards. Buyers can avail up to 75 per cent discount on TVs and appliances and up to 80 per cent off on electronics and accessories.

Meanwhile Flipkart has cut a bulk of its marketing spend on Jabong and has been giving incentives to users to move from the Jabong app to Myntra on its homepage over the past few months. Jabong’s web traffic has steadily declined to 2.5 million in June from 7.5 million in January. Traffic to Myntra during the same period was flat at 30 million.