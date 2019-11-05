Flipkart sees 50 percent growth in new customers during festive sale

Flipkart’s festive sale in 2019 saw a 50 percent growth in the number of new customers compared to the previous year’s edition. These were from Tier II and beyond locations. The sale brought Flipkart’s entire ecosystem together from its seller partners to artisans, weavers and consumers. This was Flipkart’s biggest festive season for mobiles till date. In the fashion category, there was a 70 percent growth in sales compared to last year and 40 percent of the new customers to Flipkart came through this segment. Women customers contributed 45 percent to the overall fashion sales in terms of units sold. Artisans and weaver partners through Flipkart’s Samarth program saw a 100 percent growth in sales.

The key thrust area of the e-commerce major in this year’s festive sale edition was to bring sellers and buyers from Tier II cities and beyond location. More than 50 percent of Flipkart Plus shoppers are from Tier II cities and beyond, and units from Tier III cities grew by 100 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Over 40 percent of transacting sellers during the festive season was from Tier II and beyond.