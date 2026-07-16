Foot Locker is putting its stores on a food delivery app.

The retail company, which also owns Kids Foot Locker and Champs Sports, announced on Thursday a new partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc. that will allow consumers to shop from more than 1,000 stores across the U.S. directly through the Uber Eats app.

"We're focused on giving customers more ways to shop with speed and convenience," said Ashley Chiang, senior director of strategy at Foot Locker, in a statement. "Through our partnership with Uber Eats, our customers can shop Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports on demand, providing another seamless way for them to access the products they love, especially during key shopping moments like back-to-school season."

The partnership is starting right before back-to-school shopping kicks off in the country. The collaboration expands Uber Eats' growing retail marketplace, which now spans categories including beauty, home improvement, electronics, and more.

"Uber Eats has become the place consumers turn to for whatever they need, whether it's dinner tonight or a last-minute pair of sneakers," said Hashim Amin, head of grocery and retail for Uber in North America. "Adding Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports brings some of the world's most iconic athletic brands to our marketplace and gives customers another fast, convenient way to shop the products they love."

Consumers can now order from Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, or Champs Sports on Uber Eats by opening the app and tapping into its retail category. According to a statement from both companies, they will be able to choose their delivery time and track their package in real time.

The announcement comes weeks after Uber confirmed a similar partnership with Dick’s Sporting Goods, the global parent company of Foot Locker, making 800 Dick’s Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy stores available to browse and purchase from on Uber Eats.