Forever 21 forays in Northeast India with new store in Guwahati

Los Angeles-based fast fashion brand Forever 21 has forayed into the Northeastern market by opening a store in Guwahati. The store spread across 11,000 sq ft, offers apparel, footwear, and accessories from the brand.

The store brings the latest runway and catwalk trends, straight from Los Angeles, to the fashion and trend loving Gen Z millennial, at the hallmark ‘sweet-prices’ of Forever 21.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail owns the exclusive online and offline rights to Forever 21’s India network. The company plans to open around six to eight Forever 21 stores a year with a focus on Tier I, II cities. The brand currently has stores in major cities across the country and also sells online through its own website and other fashion e-commerce portals.