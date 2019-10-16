Forever 21 to continue in India retail despite odds

Stores of the brand Forever 21 in India will not be impacted in any way by the restructuring underway in the United States, says Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, which runs Forever 21 in India as a franchise operation. However, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail may downsize the brand’s stores, cut costs and focus on opening new but smaller stores for Forever 21.

Forever 21 filed for bankruptcy protection in the US. The American fast fashion retailer known for its cheap and trendy apparel and accessories plans to shut as many as 350 stores across the world, largely in the United States and exit from some markets in Asia and Europe as part of its restructuring. It will, however, continue to operate its stores in Latin America and Mexico. In the US, the brand could shut as many as 178 stores. The retailer has 815 stores in 57 countries. Competition from online retail and existing fast fashion brands has weighed heavy on its popularity.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, which acquired the license for Forever 21 from DLF Brands and Diana Retail in 2016, also operates brands such as Allen Solly and Van Heusen in India.