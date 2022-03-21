Frame opens first London store

Los Angeles-based luxury lifestyle brand Frame has opened its first retail store in the UK in South Kensington, London.

The opening marks Frame’s fifteenth retail location, adding to its stores in New York, Boston, San Francisco, and Dallas. The London store will act as the brand’s first European flagship.

Located on Draycott Avenue, within the neighbourhood of Brompton Cross, the Frame London store has been designed by co-founder Erik Torstensson and showcases a new creative curation retail concept for the brand that will be used for future Frame stores.

The new creative design is “encompassed into every detail,” explains the brand, from the luxe hangers to the sophisticated shelving, and the custom-developed furniture and special installations designed by Torstensson and produced by Bucktron Studio Sweden.

These include one-of-a-kind pieces such as a pop-style mirrored coffee table in the form of a polished bubble, resin risers made from amber-toned sheets of glass, utilised to exhibit product, and custom podiums designed and moulded out of Frame up-cycled denim.

“Designing this store has been incredibly personal to me, as London is where the concept of Frame came about, it holds a special place in the brand’s identity and history,” said Torstensson in a statement. “We are so excited to bring Frame home to London and give our UK based customers the full Frame store experience.”

