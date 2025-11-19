Frank & Eileen opens first standalone store in the US

Los Angeles-based womenswear brand Frank & Eileen, founded in 2009 by Audrey McLoghlin, known for its ethically crafted pieces, has opened its first US flagship store in New York City.

Located at the corner location at Madison Avenue and 65th Street, the 2,000 square foot Frank & Eileen flagship has been designed to represent the brand’s rich Irish heritage and passion for sustainability, and looks like a cosy Irish country house.

Commenting on the opening, McLoghlin, chief executive and founder of Frank & Eileen, said in a statement: “I’m incredibly proud and excited to open the doors to our very first flagship store in New York City. This store is so much more than a place to shop; it’s a space that embodies everything we stand for. It brings our Irish heritage, our California spirit, and our deep commitment to slow fashion together under one roof.

“Creating a space that feels like home, that is warm, lived-in, and part of the neighbourhood, has been a true passion project, and I couldn’t be more proud to finally share it with our community.”

Frank & Eileen flagship on Madison Avenue, New York City Credits: Frank & Eileen

Frank & Eileen expands presence in the US with debut standalone flagship store

The flagship has been designed in partnership with two industry-acclaimed firms, Charles & Co. and HS2 Architecture, as “a modern love letter to an Irish countryside home” as a space “to gather, shop, share a cuppa, and chat,” tucked into Manhattan’s elegant Upper East Side, to sit alongside other luxury stores including Hermès, Loro Piana, and Brunello Cucinelli.

Frank & Eileen flagship on Madison Avenue, New York City Credits: Frank & Eileen

The New York flagship joins the brand's other stores in Japan, in Tokyo and in Yokohama, as well as a concept shop at the Dallas retailer Stanley Korshak.

Frank & Eileen state that the New York opening comes after 17 years of "steady growth" through long-standing wholesale partnerships and direct-to-consumer e-commerce, and moving forward, it will be focusing on “cultivating a more personalised relationship with its beloved customers” with its physical presence.

McLoghlin founded the brand, named in honour of her grandparents, with a simple mission to reinvent the women’s button-up using the finest Italian fabrics often reserved for menswear, drawing inspiration from her Irish roots. The brand has become known for its sustainability and commitment to slow fashion, with the company achieving B Corp certification in 2020, and the brand continues to hold the highest score for any woman-owned globally recognised apparel brand in the US.

The female-led brand also believes that entrepreneurship is the most powerful driver of positive change for women and has committed 20 million US dollars over 10 years to create more women entrepreneurs.