Frasers Group to launch 'Frasers Plus', the new Amazon Prime?

Speaking at the World Retail Congress 2023, a conference that has taken over Barcelona for a total of three days, Michael Murray - CEO of Frasers Group - announced yesterday that the British retail giant is about to introduce ‘Frasers Plus’ to the UK market in what they have dubbed their own version of Amazon Prime.

Frasers Plus is to be a subscription-based membership programme that promises to offer its customers personalised offers across all its brands, as well as a flexible payment solution, among other benefits.

For example, "if you are a consumer and you want to shop at Sports Direct - one of the main brands that make up its diverse portfolio - you will earn points from that brand" and other benefits, Murray explained in Barcelona. From rewards to receiving personalised shopping suggestions in your email.

A concept they say they are planning to sell to other interested retailers and in the future, it could be extended to offer other benefits such as free delivery or benefits at one of the 70 gyms the Group has had across the UK since February 2021, when Frasers Group acquired the assets of DW Sports, a fitness and leisure business that had gone into administration due to the impact of the pandemic.

In addition to this, Frasers Group has made several other acquisitions in the last year. In December 2020, the company acquired 14 businesses from JD Sports Fashion, which included Base Childrenswear, Choice, Clothingsites, Cricket, Giulio, Kids Cavern, Missy Empire, Nicholas Deakins, Pretty Green, Prévu Studio, Tessuti (including Xile), Scotts, Watch Shop and Topgrade Sportswear (including Get the Label).

As per a report from publication of record The Gazette, Frasers Group, the former Sports Direct International, is now reportedly the front runner to re-acquire Prévu Studio , a brand that entered into administration in March. Michael Lennon and Benjamin Wiles of Kroll Advisory have been appointed as the administrators.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.ES. Translation and editing from Spanish into English by Veerle Versteeg.