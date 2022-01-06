Fratelli Rossetti: new flagship store in Milan part of retail expansion

Italian luxury shoe house Fratelli Rossetti has opened a new flagship store in the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II shopping centre in the heart of Milan. In addition to locations on Via Montenapoleone and Corso Magenta, the opening of a third Milan shop shows the brand’s investment in brick and mortal retail.

The interior of the new 120-square-metre boutique was designed by Milan-based architecture firm Architude in line with the brand’s tradition of craftsmanship and quality. Thus, in addition to black load-bearing pillars made of iron, it also used traditional Italian materials such as Murano glass and yellow Siena marble.

Images: Fratelli Rossetti

The brand kept the furniture transparent and light on purpose to not distract from the store’s centrepiece, the original floor of the Galleria, which it restored. Leather and velvet sitting areas invite visitors to try shoes on and spend time in the store. Modern elements such as integrated LED walls with changing images offer the opportunity to view items from the entire collection.

Two additional locations are already planned at the end of January in Milan’s Linate and Malpensa airports. The brand also wants to expand its international retail network: Two boutiques are planned for Sao Paulo and a flagship store in the exclusive Dubai Mall.

Image: Fratelli Rossetti

Fratelli Rossetti was founded in 1953 by brothers Renzo and Renato Rossetti in the Lombard village of Parabiago, about 30 kilometres from Milan. In 1968, they launched the “Brera”, a leather moccasin with tassels, a novelty that was well received for its comfort and style.

Since Renzo Rossetti’s death in 2014, his sons Diego, Dario and Luca have continued to run the family business. The production of the shoes and accessories, which are largely made by hand, is still mainly anchored in the home town of Parabiago.