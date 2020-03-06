Fred Perry ventures into India with maiden store in Delhi

The 68-year-old sports and casual-wear brand Fred Perry has opened its first store in Delhi. The store launches the brand’s S/S 2020 collection made in collaboration with Amy Winehouse Foundation. Each piece of this collection is rooted in the singer’s signature detailing which includes pin-up silhouettes, a long button placket, turn up cuffs and embroidered love hearts — a reference to her distinctive tattoos. Their original Fred Perry shirt however, hasn't changed in the 70 years of its existence.

The store hopes to become a part of the neighborhood, engaging with emerging artists from the city. It will be a catalyst for a new generation of Fred Perry advocates. In the 1960s, Fred Perry was a brand that mod culture in Britain embraced. Till 2009, tennis player Andy Murray sported Fred Perry kits. The brand’s consistent presence with various subcultures and sporting icons through British history is clear. In India, they will stock track jackets, T-shirts and T-shirt dresses, caps, shoes, bags, belts, etc.