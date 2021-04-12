Free People to open a new store in London

American retailer Free People is opening a new location in London’s West End today, April 12.

Location on Regent Street, the new Free People store spans 3,100 square foot. It features the brand’s apparel, activewear and accessories, as well as a dedicated ethereal white shop and an area for its ‘We The Free’ denim showcasing flares, wide-legs, and skinny jeans.

The store design showcases the brand’s signature aesthetic while highlighting the “raw beauty of nature,” explained the brand in a press release, with handmade fixtures embellished with materials, such as copper, poured rose concrete and reclaimed oak.

Commenting on the opening, Sheila Harrington, president of Free People, said in a statement: “We are delighted to announce that we will be growing our UK retail offering in 2021. This is an exciting opportunity to provide a greater brand experience for our customer in one of London’s prime shopping destinations.”