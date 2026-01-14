Free People to open first store in Scotland

US fashion and lifestyle brand Free People has confirmed it will open its first-ever Scottish store in Edinburgh on January 23, as part of its ongoing international expansion plan.

The new 7,974 square foot store, located on George Street, Edinburgh, will span two floors and will house Free People’s signature vintage-inspired and romantic styles, alongside key pieces from We The Free, Free People’s in-house line of Americana-inspired denim and lived-in staples spanning leather, tees, and outerwear.

In addition, FP Movement, the brand’s performance-focused activewear line, will have its own dedicated floor, offering the largest Free People activewear assortment in Europe, featuring apparel for running, hiking, racket sport, and mat-based workouts.

The store will also house a curated selection of hand-picked partner brands, such as premium wool accessories brand Clòimh, made in Scotland by local designer and long-time friend of the brand, Hollie Mercedes.

Illustration of Free People store coming to George Street, Edinburgh Credits: Free People

The design of the store will celebrate the “building’s history,” preserving the original stone façade and leaving the large arched windows unobstructed, as well as showcasing an exclusive Free People tartan, blending the brand’s signature pink palette with traditional green and plum tones, which will feature across in-store artwork and visual assets.

Leighanne Jones, senior creative director of Free People, said in a statement: “Edinburgh’s aesthetic and lifestyle feel naturally aligned with Free People, making this location an exciting and long-held goal for the brand.

“This boutique brings together our core collections, FP Movement, and locally relevant partner brands like Clòimh, all thoughtfully curated for the Edinburgh community.”

The Scottish opening follows Free People announcing it is relocating its Regent Street flagship to a new home on Argyll Street in London. The Regent Street store closed on December 24, 2025, with the new location expected to open in spring 2026.