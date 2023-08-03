Freemans to expand third-party offering with new ‘Brand Studio’

Online department store Freemans is looking to onboard more fashion, beauty and home third-party brands with the launch of a new ‘Brand Studio’ programme.

The Bradford-based online retailer said it is open to pitches from both up-and-coming brands and established big-brand names, irrespective of size, to join the UK’s ‘fastest growing’ digital department store.

Freemans is looking to add additional third-party brands to its existing line-up, which includes Adidas, Elizabeth Arden, Joe Browns, Mango, Monsoon, Cornwall, Wrangler, Dune, Superdry, New Balance and G-Star.

For summer 2023, it has also added ranges from Joules, Radley London, and Seasalt Cornwall.

Linda Quinn, chief merchandising officer at Freemans, said in a statement: “This is a unique opportunity for ambitious brands to showcase their products with the support of one of the UK’s best-loved retailers. We serve more than a million customers each year, so we’ll bring your product to new customers in new markets.

“Freemans gives customers access to a fantastic selection of both established and emerging brands, helping us on our journey to be the nation’s digital department store of choice.”

On the launch of Brand Studio, Richard Cristofoli, chief customer officer at Freemans, added: “Brand Studio highlights the extensive range of amazing third-party brands that are curated to complement our exclusive collections and partnerships.

“Any new brand partner comes on board knowing their product offer will be underpinned by our free delivery and returns promise alongside a variety of flexible ways to pay.”