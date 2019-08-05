French lingerie brand Aubade enters India

French lingerie and Beachwear brand Aubade has entered India recently. The brand forayed through the India Intimate Fashion Week (IIFW) Season 3, held in Pune. The company has entered India through IIFW’s business subsidiary ‘Candy Shop’, a brand that helps Premium Indian and International Intimate Fashion Brands. Aubade plans to offer its franchise across metros in India and will also be taking the e-commerce route to spread out. With the strategic association with IIFW, Aubade will showcase its finest range of new products for the Indian market during the upcoming seasons of the India Intimate Fashion Week.

Post the showcase, these products will be available across Candy Shop India’s ‘Shop in Shops’ and Franchise stores across the country. Candy Shop will be the official and exclusive Indian partner for marketing and promoting the Aubade products and its franchises in India.