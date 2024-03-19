FS Live Webinar: The Future of Retail

Join us live to explore the most important trends and innovations shaping the future of retail over the next 3-5 years with the FS Culture Team.

From the most viable avenues for AI to emerging retail models, we’ll break down the key things to expect in the next several years, diving into the drivers, early examples, and opportunities behind each movement and how you can apply them to your business.

LEARN ABOUT:

The latest technologies, notably AI, advancing the retail experience



What the biggest consumer priorities are shaping up to be and how to respond to them



The emerging commerce channels you should be considering in your strategies

Speakers:

Nivara Xaykao, Director of Culture & Consumer Insights

Jordan Lewis, Senior Strategist of Culture & Consumer Insights

You can register here.